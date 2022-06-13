Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar Enter IIFA 2022 Stage On Donkeys, Latter Quips ‘Nice Ride’; Watch

One of the biggest awards of the Indian cinema – IIFA 2022 – took place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, earlier this month. Now the show will air on Saturday 25, 2022 at 8 pm on Colors TV. While there are definitely some amusing star moments from the prestigious award ceremony that the audience is looking forward to watching, we have got you a fun clip from the big event. In a promo video posted on IFFA’s official Instagram handle, from the ceremony, actors Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are seen sitting on donkeys as they enter the stage.

In the fun video, Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar are seen riding two donkeys. Shahid says, “Those people who use to make their entries on hummers, sports bikes, through fire are now entering with two donkeys.” Farhan then says, “The donkeys must be thinking the same. I must say Pappu, nice ride.” Shahid thanks him.

Soon after the video was posted on the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they were left in splits on this funny exchange between the two. One social media user dropped a laughing emoji and wrote, “This was of my favorite IIFA awards,” another one said, “The way their outfits are colour coordinating is kinda funny. Lol.”

Check the video here:

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. The award ceremony was hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul and saw performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Nora Fatehi among others. Singers Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Asees Kaur, and Ash King also enthralled the crowd with their performances.

The starry night was glammed up with the presence of stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Salman Khan, Lara Dutta, Bobby Deol, Nargis Fakhri, Urvashi Rautela, producer Boney Kapoor, Ramesh Taurani.

International India Film Academy Awards will premiere on Colors TV on Saturday 25, 2022 at 8 pm.

