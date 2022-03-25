Shahid Kapoor Feels Wife Mira Rajput Is Married to The Phone, She Has a Sassy Reply; Watch

Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput can often be seen engaging in friendly banters. The two also share a glimpse of it on their respective social media profiles. The Kabir Singh actor’s latest social media post is no different.

Shot inside their car, Shahid Kapoor seems to be sad in the latest video that he shared on his Instagram and the reason seems to be Mira Rajput’s phone. The star wife seems to be engrossed in her phone, while Shahid slyly records her. Seeing Shahid’s phone right in front of her, Mira’s attention does get diverted. He also takes a jibe at her in the caption that reads, “Married to the phone @mira.kapoor.” See the video here:

Mira isn’t someone who would let the actpor get away with it. She left a cheeky reply in the comments. She wrote, “Get married to the couch now.” People were quick to react on the comment as well. One user wrote ‘someone’s gonna sleep on the couch today’ while another commented ‘gazab beizzati hai’.

People related with Shahid Kapoor as well. One fan joked, “She married you but she loves her phone too." Another commented, “The armrest in between is the problem." Another revealed how he has been dealing with similar problems and commented, “@shahidkapoor same here." Fans, overall, hailed them as the ‘cutest couple’.

Shahid is one of the busiest actors of the industry. He is getting ready for the release of his film Jersey, which is the remake of the Telugu film of the same name. It was scheduled to release on 31st December 2021, but was delayed because of the third wave. It will nor release on 14th April and will clash with Vijay starrer Thalapathy and Yash’s anticipated film, KFG 2. He has also wrapped up the shoot of his debut web series. Directed by Raj and DK, the series will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Raashi Khanna.

