Shahid Kapoor Film 'Jersey' Postponed for 5th Time, Avoids Clash With KGF 2; Gets New Release Date

The producers of Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor-starrer “Jersey” on Monday said the film has been pushed yet again. The makers didn’t reveal the reason behind postponing the film though. ‘Jersey’ will now arrive in cinemas on April 22. It has also avoided the box office clash with two mega movies KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also broke the news on his Twitter handle. “Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night."

#Xclusiv… BREAKING NEWS… #Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in *cinemas* on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night. pic.twitter.com/7ZY5JU4zQV— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 11, 2022

The news of the film being delayed for the fifth time comes just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on April 14. Earlier, the film got delayed in December due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the Omicron variant.

“In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!” the producers had said in a statement.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name.

The movie was originally scheduled for a release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers then announced another release date during Diwali but it was postponed for a third time to December 31.

Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Kapoor’s producer friend Aman Gill.

Meanwhile, KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is scheduled to release on April 14. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is a sequel to ‘KGF’, which became a pan-India success upon its release in 2018 and made Yash a popular name beyond his original Kannada fan base.

On the other hand, Beast, starring Tamil superstar Vijay, is releasing on April 13. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Beast is a hostage drama with Vijay playing the leading role.

