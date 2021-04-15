Shahid Kapoor Fixes Mira's Face Mask and It's the Cutest Thing

When it comes to social media, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never have a dull moment. The Bollywood couple is back giving us major couple goals and making single people feel more single. In her recent Instagram post on Wednesday, Mira posted a picture with her husband where both of them sent out a fun coronavirus safety message. 26-year-old Mira was seen wearing a helmet as Shahid who was also in a helmet assisted her in adjusting her face mask that was underneath.

Captioning the post, Mira urged her followers to wear a mask. She further dubbed the two of them as members of corona patrol, and added a hint of tweaked CID show reference as she wrote ACP Shadyuman. In the original CID show the lead character of the criminal investigation team was ACP Pradyuman.

The picture was liked by 1,13,144 followers since it was shared on the social media platform. Commenting on the post, Mira’s brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Shady human?”

The actor broke down the word Shadyuman and wrote it as shady human. Replying to Ishaan’s comment, Mira wrote “hahahaha BEST”, “Crime Patrol bro”. Another user commented, “Hhhahahahahaha I love that 😂😍😍😍”. While one user wrote, “You guys are so funny.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Last week, Shahid had shared a hilarious video where he showed his followers how he walks alone in the backyard of his house without a face mask. Using a silly face filter the actor was seen stealing sneaky glances in the camera as he walked around. The actor had captioned the Instagram reel and wrote that the video shows how walking around alone these days in the backyard without a mask looks something like that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Shahid will next be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu movie Jersey. The actor will play the role of a cricketer in the movie which will release in theatres on November 5.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here