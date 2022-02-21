Shahid Kapoor Flaunts His New Ride to Work, Tells Fans 'See If You Can Spot Me Around The City'

If you are a resident of Mumbai, be aware as Shahid Kapoor might be riding a bike right next to you on the road one of these days. In a recent Instagram post, Shahid shared that he is going to be riding his bike to work a lot more often and asked his fans to spot him around the city, only if they can.

“Going to be riding to work a lot more often. See if you can spot me around the city?," Shahid captioned the video and added the song - Tick Tick Boom - Sage The Gemini ft. BygTwo3 in the background. In the clip, the actor is seen walking towards his bike, puts on a helmet and gloves, and goes for a ride. While fans expressed excitement about the challenge, there were many who couldn’t get over how dashing the actor looked in the video. Here’s the video:

Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for the release of his much-talked-about film Jersey. The film was initially slated for an August 28 release last year. However, the dates were pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the film was expected to release on December 31, 2021, but the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases forced the makers to pull back. Now April 14 has been locked for the film to release in theatres.

Jersey, which is a remake of a 2019 Telugu film, showcases the story of a cricketer who returns to playing cricket in his 30s and joins the Indian cricket team. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, the film features Shahid, along with his father Pankaj Kapur as his mentor, and Mrunal Thakur. The pressure on the film and actors is humongous, as the Telugu version of Jersey received two national awards and bundles of praises from moviegoers.

