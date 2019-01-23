Shahid Kapoor Gets Candid About His Marriage to Mira in New Interview, Admits He is a 'Cradle-snatcher'

At one time, not long ago, Shahid Kapoor featured in the tabloids as prominently for his films as he did with respect to his relationships with Bollywood beauties. However, four years after he tied the knot with a much younger Mira Rajput, he admitted that the part of his brain that is supposed to find a woman sexy, apart from his wife, has shut off.On being nudged, he, however, asserted that he finds Katrina Kaif sexy, especially when she is dancing.In a recent interview with Filmfare, Shahid opened up about parenthood, relationship dynamics with his wife and two kids and his fraternal relationships.Talking about Mira, Shahid said that despite being on 13 years younger than him, she is “very mature deep down inside”. “She is a very sorted mom”, he said. He went on to add that in the run-up to their wedding and after that, she handled everything with calmness and composure, even though she tended to get thrown-off easily, at first, when it came to dealing with public attention.When the interviewer called Shahid a ‘cradle snatcher’, the actor agreed. “Absolutely! You know, I am. I can’t runaway from it. So it is what it is,” he said, adding that despite being a public figure, he doesn’t get affected much by public opinion.On being father to his two kids Misha and Zain, he said that even though he was unconsciously readying himself for fatherhood, with two of his younger brothers around (Ishaan and Ruhaan), initially, the idea of being a father unsettled him and made him feel paranoid. He admitted that after Zain, he is ‘at-home’ and ‘relaxed’ with the idea of being a father and feels ‘very natural’ now.Referring to his brother Ishaan Khatter’s debut, Shahid said, “when I saw Beyond the Clouds I saw that he is a bloody actor, yaar. I was so proud. I was like, yeah, he deserves to be here. He is not here just because he is my brother, or, because people know him, or, you know... He deserves to get this opportunity.”Ever since Ishaan co-starred with Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak, link-up rumours have surrounded the two newbies. When Shahid was asked if he gives any relationship advice to Ishaan, the actor said, "I give him advice when I feel he is in the mood to listen. There are days when I feel, aaj isko galti karne do."If Shahid was a single man, he said the first question he would ask his Tinder match would be “Do you know who I am”? He stressed upon the importance of the question and the answer he is looking for is “No!”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.