Shahid Kapoor Gives Major Fitness Goals As He Sweats It Out in the Gym, See Pic

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor wished his fans a good morning on Monday, with a special mirror selfie from the gym. In the image the actor posted on an Instagram story, he flaunts his biceps. "Good morning," he wrote.

Shahid has lately been heavily into fitness, for his role of an aging cricketer in the upcoming film "Jersey". The film, slated to release on November 5, is a Hindi remake of a Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who had also helmed the 2019 original. Shahid is cast opposite Mrunal Thakur.

The story of "Jersey" is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India in order to fulfill his son's wish.

Shahid Kapoor is the son of actors Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem. He has given several hits in recent times including Udta Punjab, Padmaavat, and Kabir Singh. The actor is married to Mira Rajput. Shahid and Mira have two kids together. Shahid is known for his performances in films such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Kaminey, Kabir Singh, and Jab We Met. Shahid is also a fitness freak. The actor keeps sharing pictures from the gym on his Instagram account.