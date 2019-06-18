Shahid Kapoor Can't Exactly Remember His Kissing Scene with Kangana Ranaut in Rangoon

Talk shows are a fun way for people to get a glimpse into the lives of their favourite stars. Some major revelations happen while Bollywood celebrities are being their candid selves and Shahid Kapoor admitted during one such interaction that he does not remember kissing Kangana Ranaut in Vishal Bharadwaj's film Rangoon (2017).

Shahid, while appearing on Neha Dhupia's chat show said (via hindustantimes.com), "That’s a really random question! Really random memories... Kuch yaad hi nahi aa raha hai. Blank ho gaya hoon main, yaar (I’m blanking out, can’t seem to remember anything). If it was in the keechad (mud), it was keechady (muddy) (sic)."

It should be remembered that Kangana and Shahid did not get along on the sets of Rangoon. The reason for their infamous feud was reportedly over the screen time given to the respective actors.

As reported by hindustantimes.com, Kangana had described kissing Shahid as ‘disgusting’ during an interview while promoting Rangoon. About the kissing scene in Rangoon, she had said "Shahid’s moustache was horrible and it (kissing) would be disgusting. Then he would keep telling me that he has a runny nose which helps it to stick."

Shahid's next venture Kabir Singh is set to release on June 21. Starring Kiara Advani in the lead opposite him, Kabir Singh will follow the life of Shahid's eponymous character, who loses his mind and sinks into depression after his lady-love, played by Kiara, marries another man. Remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, the Hindi remake is helmed by the director of the original, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

