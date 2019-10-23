Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor has a Relationship Advice for Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor

On Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha season 4, the host asked Shahid Kapoor to give a relationship advice to give to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

News18.com

October 23, 2019
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been rumoured to be dating, ever since they made their debut together in Dhadak. The duo's chemistry was loved by the audience and their frequent outings together have raised many eyebrows. However, both Janhvi and Ishaan have maintained their "just friends" stance.

Recently, when Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha season 4, the host asked him to give a relationship advice to give to Ishaan and Janhvi. “Balance work and personal space,” Hindustan Times quotes Shahid's response.

Neha also shared the promo of the episode on her Instagram account and wrote, "The spectacular @shahidkapoor is as our first guest on #nofilternehaseason4 and as promised it is legendary (sic)."

Earlier, on Janhvi's Koffee with Karan debut with brother Arjun Kapoor, Karan asked Arjun about the rumours to which he said, "Well, he is always around her."

On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli. The actor, who won the Best Male Debut at the recently held IIFA, is working really hard on his physique. Last week, Ishaan posted his physical transformation pictures on Instagram. He captioned it, "Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in 'Beyond the Clouds' flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... 'Khaali Peeli' loading," he captioned the images.

Meanwhile, Janhvi is shooting for Rachita Arora directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie slated to hit screens on March 13, 2020.

