Shahid Kapoor has a Relationship Advice for Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor
On Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha season 4, the host asked Shahid Kapoor to give a relationship advice to give to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
On Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha season 4, the host asked Shahid Kapoor to give a relationship advice to give to Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter have been rumoured to be dating, ever since they made their debut together in Dhadak. The duo's chemistry was loved by the audience and their frequent outings together have raised many eyebrows. However, both Janhvi and Ishaan have maintained their "just friends" stance.
Recently, when Ishaan's brother Shahid Kapoor appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show, No Filter Neha season 4, the host asked him to give a relationship advice to give to Ishaan and Janhvi. “Balance work and personal space,” Hindustan Times quotes Shahid's response.
Neha also shared the promo of the episode on her Instagram account and wrote, "The spectacular @shahidkapoor is as our first guest on #nofilternehaseason4 and as promised it is legendary (sic)."
Earlier, on Janhvi's Koffee with Karan debut with brother Arjun Kapoor, Karan asked Arjun about the rumours to which he said, "Well, he is always around her."
On the work front, Ishaan will be next seen in Khaali Peeli. The actor, who won the Best Male Debut at the recently held IIFA, is working really hard on his physique. Last week, Ishaan posted his physical transformation pictures on Instagram. He captioned it, "Found these old log photos of the weight loss for my first character in 'Beyond the Clouds' flash forward now to film 3. New guy coming up soon... 'Khaali Peeli' loading," he captioned the images.
Meanwhile, Janhvi is shooting for Rachita Arora directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The movie slated to hit screens on March 13, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 Trailer to be Attached with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4
- Sara Ali Khan's Bikini Pics from Sri Lankan Getaway Are Proof of Beachside Vacay Done Right
- PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 Arriving in December, Glass Windows and New Items Leaked
- India vs South Africa | Happy to Make Teams Dance to Our Tunes: Shami
- BCCI President Has Not Spoken to Me on MS Dhoni: Virat Kohli