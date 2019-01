Shahid Kapoor Has an Advice for Priyanka Chopra's Beau Nick Jonas

After a much controversial episode with cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar will host the sibling duo Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter this Sunday on Koffee With Karan.The episode has already created a buzz among the audience and the sneak-peak of the episode is making rounds on the internet. In the teaser shared by Karan, the host asks quizzes Shahid about Priyanka who he was rumoured to be dating in the past.During the rapid fire round, Karan asks what advice the actor has for Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas. "Never back down buddy, you are with the original desi girl," said Shahid in his response.Karan was also successful to bring up some quirky revelations from Ishaan. Quashing dating rumours with Jahnvi Kapoor the actor told that in the past he has dated a much older woman in the past.Taking the 'brothers in arms', Karan took to Instagram to introduce the sibling duo. Soon after, the brothers also shared pictures from the sets of the popular chat show writing adorable captions for each other.While Shahid wrote, "Baby boy I always got your back", Ishaan captioned the picture the as, "Your wingman for life."In the pictures, the three men look stunning in their colour coordinated black jackets. While Karan kept it simple with plain black denim, the brothers experiment with patterned trousers.Take a look at their pictures:This season he hosted another sibling duo Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Giving out details of the episode on Twitter he called it 'emotional and hysterical'. "Had koffee with the siblings today! Was so much fun! Emotional and hysterical in equal measure!"He also tweeted an endearing photo of Janhvi and Arjun. The excited siblings also took to Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the chat show. While Janhvi wrote, "With the Koffee legend @arjunkapoor. Thank you @karanjohar for having us!! So much fun."Follow @news18movies for more