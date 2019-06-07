Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Do Long Distance Relationships, Here’s Why

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, Kabir Singh is slated to release on release on June 21.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:43 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor has Never Been Able to Do Long Distance Relationships, Here’s Why
Shahid Kapoor. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who will next be seen in the titular role in his forthcoming film Kabir Singh, says he could never do long distance relationships.

Talking about it, Shahid told at a press meet in Mumbai on Thursday, "I could never do long distance relationships. I mean, what's the point? I have always felt like... if I am in love with someone, I would want to share as much time as I can with her…but there are people who have done it."

"I have friends who managed to get through it, they have gotten married and they are really happy, so there are difficult phases one needs to get through in long distance relationships, and I was really bad with it," he said.

Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Kiara Advani, who plays the leading lady in the film, said, "The most beautiful thing about the film is that it is a campus love story and it starts in college. All of us have been in relationships, in love and had our first crush when we were in school or college.”

"Our (Shahid and Kiara's) dynamic is senior and junior, pretty much like we are in this industry. Kabir is senior in the college, so he is protective, sweet, caring, senior sort of a boyfriend. That is the equation we share in the film," she added.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. It will release on June 21.

