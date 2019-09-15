Shahid Has Promised We'll Renew Our Vows, Says Wife Mira Kapoor

It was in July 2015 when Shahid Kapoor broke several hearts of his female fans after he tied the knot with Mira Rajput, a Delhi-based graduate. Today, Shahid and Mira are considered as one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood, giving major family goals to their fans.

While their wedding was a private affair, with only close ones in attendance, Mira recently revealed in an interview how Shahid has promised to renew their vows.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Mira said, “He’s (Shahid) promised me we’re going to do it again!".

View this post on Instagram

Talking about his wedding, Shahid shared how he liked his wedding low-key. He said, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together…Even though it’s just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married.” After the festivities were over, he added, “We were relieved! The formalities were over, and we could now start sharing our lives,” they answer.

Mira also talked about the 14-year-old age gap between the two. Expressing how Shahid having lived more has actually helped her, she said, "His fluidity towards life is another quality I love. It's helped me ease up a lot. He's lived longer, so if anything, I can benefit from his experience, and he can benefit from my fresh perspective."

Shahid and Mira are parents to two gorgeous kids, Misha and Zain. The family of four is also looking forward to shifting to a more spacious home in Worli. According to an earlier report in Mumbai Mirror, "Shahid had been looking to move into a space that would be a better fit for them. And this over 8000 square-foot apartment is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end."

