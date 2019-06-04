Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor has Taken Kabir Singh to a Different Level, Says Director

Kabir Singh is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

IANS

Updated:June 4, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor has Taken Kabir Singh to a Different Level, Says Director
A still of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali
Loading...

Actor Shahid Kapoor says getting into the Kabir Singh avatar for the film with the same name was a challenging task. The actor will be seen in three avatars in the film -- a college going boy, one with short hair and in angry mood and a bearded look and ruffled hairdo.

The actor admits that this has been one of his most challenging roles. "And that's why it's been so exciting to play Kabir Singh," Shahid said in a statement, adding, "The transformation had to be physical, mental and emotional."

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had to show his lead protagonist going through three emotionally-charged stages of life. "There needed to be a transition both in terms of looks and performance," Vanga said.

The director feels Shahid "has taken it to a different level". "He not just managed to look strikingly different in all the three stages but even transformed his body," he added.

Be it as a person who is letting his life slip away high on drugs and other substances, or someone who is teaching his love interest Preeti, essayed by Kiara Advani, or when he runs after his maid just because she broke a glass -- there are many shades of Kabir in the film.

Kabir Singh is a remake of the popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Vanga.

It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram