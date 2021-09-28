Shahid Kapoor Has This Funny Reply to a Fan’s Question on Wife Mira Rajput and Kids

Actor Shahid Kapoor, on Monday, interacted with his fans in an impromptu Q and A session on Twitter. The actor responded to several this-or-that questions and one of them was about his kids and wife. During the virtual interaction, a fan asked him about his kids – Misha and Zain, and his wife Mira Rajput. The fan asked him if his kids are more difficult to handle or his wife. Shahid ended the session with a quick and witty response to the question.

Lagta hai apki shaadi nahi hui ab tak https://t.co/9rRSpinMZX— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

The fan thanked the actor for his reply. He said that he is just 20 years old and asked the question to get insight to remain prepared for the future.

In 2015, Shahid married Mira Rajput. A year-and-half later, the couple welcomed their first daughter Misha. In 2018, they welcomed their younger son Zain.

In another this-or-that question, Shahid was asked to choose between his films Jab We Met and Kabir Singh. He chose Kabir Singh over the other. Jab We Met was released in 2007 and Kabir Singh came in 2019. Interestingly, the protagonist of both the movies had the same name –Aditya, played by Shahid Kapoor. His decision to choose Kabir Singh over Jab We Met upset the fans on social media.

On Sunday, Shahid shared that his upcoming film ‘Jersey’ will be released in theaters on December 31.

31st December 2021. Happy new year in a theatre near you. 😁 https://t.co/JErZ5mObKf— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

In Jersey, Shahid will be seen sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. He described the movie as “best film making experience yet”. Answering a question about the actress, Shahid replied that she is “extremely talented”.

It’s my best film making experience yet. Cant wait to share it with you all. https://t.co/VuJOfFjhB3— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Yes she is is lovely. We had a great time. She is extremely talented. And loads of fun. https://t.co/sXAmTSQiJM— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) September 27, 2021

Sports drama Jersey is a remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The directorial venture of Gowtam Tinnanuri is being produced by famous South Indian movie producers Allu Aravind and Dil Raju. Shahid plays the role of a cricketer in this movie.

