Shahid Kapoor Hides Face with Mask After Getting Injured Shooting for Jersey
Shahid Kapoor was spotted with Mira Rajput as they exited the Mumbai airport. Shahid has recently got hurt in his lips while shooting a sequence for 'Jersey' in Chandigarh.
Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput at Mumbai Airport
Actor Shahid Kapoor got injured while playing cricket during a shooting sequence for Jersey in Chandigarh.
"Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him," said a source.
"To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor. All this has left the actor with a heavily bruised lower lip, and hence he will not be able to shoot for the film till the swelling subsides and the wound is healed to enable him to emote freely. Shahid is doing everything in his power to speed up recovery so he can resume the shoot in 4 - 5 days," added the source.
Now, when Shahid landed in Mumbai, he was seen wearing a mask to cover his injury. He hid his bruised area with a black skull mask. Mira Rajput accompanied him at the airport.
Check out pics of Shahid covering his face with a mask below:
Shahid's next Jersey is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original movie. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.
The Hindi version also features Mrunal Thakur, and is being presented by Allu Aravind, and produced by Aman Gill and Dil Raju.
(With inputs from IANS)
