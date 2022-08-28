Shahid Kapoor Holds Mira Rajput Close As They Pose At Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta’s Wedding; See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved celebs in Bollywood. Each time the couple steps out, they leave everyone mesmerised by their charismatic presence. The duo visited Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding venue in Mumbai and had all eyes on them. The Kabir Singh actor arrived at the venue dressed in a white kurta, while Mira looked gorgeous in beige saree.

Shahid and Mira were snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived for Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding. In pictures posted by Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, we see Shahid and Mira looking stunning. The two were seen twinning in white in their super-gorgeous traditional outfits. As for Shahid, he paired white kurta with matching pants and brown shoes. Mira looked breathtakingly beautiful in an embellished biege saree with flairs. In the pictures, we see Shahid and Mira’s chemistry as the Kabir Singh actor held his ladylove close.

Shahid Kapoor also posted an adorable picture of him with his ladylove with the caption, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.”

As per the reports, Kunal and Aprita’s wedding will be a private ceremony. Kunal and Arpita dated for 10-long years before deciding to tie the knot. To note, singer and rapper Badshah will be performing a special set on their big day. The fashion designer-duo has closely worked with stars like Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and others.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The wedding being an intimate affair was only attended by close family members and friends. As a part of their celebration, the duo had hosted two ceremonies which consisted of pheras and an Anand Karaj organised at Mira’s home in Delhi followed by two receptions, one in Delhi and another one in Mumbai for Shahid’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey and received immense love from the audience for his performance. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor’s father and actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He recently graced Koffee With Karan season 7 along with co-star Kiara Advani and made some interesting revelations about his personal as well as professional life. Next, he will be seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film which will premiere digitally.

