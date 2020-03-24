Shahid, Hrithik, Taapsee, More Celebs Welcome 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus

Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country by saying that it was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus." Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 519 and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday taking the toll to ten.

Soon after his address, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media accounts to show their support, urging fans to strictly maintain isolation and uphold the dignity of the lockdown.

"Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all," Shahid tweeted.

While Hrithik shared a video message for his followers, where he instructed people to follow precautionary measures like washing hands and urged them to stay at home.

Take a look at the tweets below:

Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 24, 2020

Help stop the spread. There are simple steps to be followed . ये हम सबकी ज़िम्मेदारी है। #COVIDー19 #StayHomeIndia pic.twitter.com/v0jZth8xF1 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 24, 2020

Please stay at home it’s the only way. This lockdown is for all of us and our safety. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe @narendramodi @PMOIndia https://t.co/7H3VcC0Zee — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) March 24, 2020

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this.Hope supplies, food n essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 24, 2020

#NationalLockdown... galti se bhi bahar mat dikhna (only limited to people i can spot from my window 😝) #StayHomeStaySafe #ChupChaapGharPeBaitho pic.twitter.com/GDmqBYjTOt — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 24, 2020

#CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let’s stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 24, 2020

Great way to practice self control for the next 21 days. Let’s reduce our needs and consumption. Let’s battle consumerism as well while we are at it? — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) March 24, 2020

21 days ! Let’s pledge and stay at home. Don’t go out. Let’s inform everyone we know and make them understand this situation, Only by calling on phone. Let’s don’t go out. Jai Hind! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 24, 2020

Good Decision!!! Much needed. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) March 24, 2020

#21daysLockdown may sound difficult at first, but it is the easiest that we can take on as individuals to avoid the spread of COVID-19.



Stay home, stay put guys! — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) March 24, 2020

Thank you for all your birthday wishes today. Stay safe, stack up on the essentials. And please take the curfew very seriously. 21 days and counting.... This too shall pass...Love to all — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 24, 2020

दोस्तों, इस 21 दिन के #lockdown की मर्यादा रखिएगा। ये देश को #coronavirus के ख़तरे से बचाने के लिए बेहद ज़रूरी है!!

जब तक बहुत ज़्यादा बड़ी मजबूरी ना हो, घर से ना निकलें। please 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) March 24, 2020

Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020

ప్రధాని మాట పాటిద్దాం - కరోనా విముక్త భారతాన్ని సాధిద్దాం...

Please follow 21 days lock out.. pic.twitter.com/Ep8qFvGIf2 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 24, 2020

The current number of Coronavirus cases in India is now 519 with Kerala being the state with the highest 87 cases.

