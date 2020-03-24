MOVIES

4-MIN READ

Shahid, Hrithik, Taapsee, More Celebs Welcome 21-Day Nationwide Lockdown to Combat Coronavirus

Image courtesy: Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the country will be put under total lockdown for 21 days, Bollywood celebrities have tweeted out in support of the decision.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 25, 2020, 8:13 AM IST
Bollywood celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu have welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to impose a 21-day lockdown in the country by saying that it was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that it was "very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus." Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 519 and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday taking the toll to ten.

Soon after his address, several members of the film fraternity took to their social media accounts to show their support, urging fans to strictly maintain isolation and uphold the dignity of the lockdown.

"Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all," Shahid tweeted.

While Hrithik shared a video message for his followers, where he instructed people to follow precautionary measures like washing hands and urged them to stay at home.

Take a look at the tweets below:

View this post on Instagram

If that’s the language one understands...

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

The current number of Coronavirus cases in India is now 519 with Kerala being the state with the highest 87 cases.

