Shahid Kapoor Injured During Jersey Shoot in Chandigarh, Gets 13 Stitches On Forehead

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who had recently kick started the shoot of his next, Jersey, in Chandigarh, has reportedly suffered a head injury. The actor had to undergo 13 stitches.

According to a Pinkvilla report, a source has said, "It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after sometime, he got hit by the ball on his head and suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes."

The source also mentioned that the actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and said, "He is fine now. But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira (Rajput) has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore."

Shahid had started his Chandigarh schedule in December, 2019. This was the second schedule of the movie, after the team was on a break for week due to New Year’s. The shoot had been postponed earlier when Shahid had been sick and was asked to take bed rest and keep his work on hold.

View this post on Instagram #jersey #prep A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 20, 2019 at 9:18pm PST

"He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4-5 days once he is better," another source added.

The movie is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title and also the director Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey will star Mrunal Thakur, Pankay Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, marking their reunion on the screen after four years. The film is slated for a August 28, 2020 release.

Earlier, he had treated his fans with a glimpse from the sets. In his Instagram story, Shahid gave a quick look of the cricket soil in Mohali. His BTS video was captioned, "Mohali prepping for Jersey..."

In the sports drama, the Kaminey actor plays the role of a middle-aged cricketer, who revives his career after a ten-year break and aims to represent the Indian team.

