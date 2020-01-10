Shahid Kapoor Injured During Jersey Shoot in Chandigarh, Gets 13 Stitches On Forehead
A cricket ball hit him right above his eyes and Shahid Kappor was rushed to the hospital immediately where his wife Mira Rajput also joined him.
Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in 'Jersey'
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who had recently kick started the shoot of his next, Jersey, in Chandigarh, has reportedly suffered a head injury. The actor had to undergo 13 stitches.
According to a Pinkvilla report, a source has said, "It was all fine till this afternoon. Shahid had come to give his shot. It was at the cricket pitch and he had to shoot a few portions of the sport today. But after sometime, he got hit by the ball on his head and suffered an injury. The bouncer hit him right above his eyes."
The source also mentioned that the actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and said, "He is fine now. But the injury was a deep cut so he had to get 13 stitches. Mira (Rajput) has rushed to Chandigarh now on hearing the news. There's nothing to worry anymore."
Shahid had started his Chandigarh schedule in December, 2019. This was the second schedule of the movie, after the team was on a break for week due to New Year’s. The shoot had been postponed earlier when Shahid had been sick and was asked to take bed rest and keep his work on hold.
View this post on Instagram
"He is taking the necessary treatment. As a thorough professional Shahid will resume the shoot in 4-5 days once he is better," another source added.
The movie is an official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title and also the director Gowtham Tinnanuri. Jersey will star Mrunal Thakur, Pankay Tripathi, Jackie Shroff and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, marking their reunion on the screen after four years. The film is slated for a August 28, 2020 release.
Earlier, he had treated his fans with a glimpse from the sets. In his Instagram story, Shahid gave a quick look of the cricket soil in Mohali. His BTS video was captioned, "Mohali prepping for Jersey..."
In the sports drama, the Kaminey actor plays the role of a middle-aged cricketer, who revives his career after a ten-year break and aims to represent the Indian team.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tanhaji Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Technically Sound Film Has a Lot to Offer
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Will Now Work With All Home Broadband Networks
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating
- Akhilesh Yadav Books Cinema Hall in Lucknow for Special Screening of 'Chhapaak'