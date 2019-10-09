Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
3-min read

Shahid Kapoor is Amazed as Fans Notice Goosebumps on His Hand in Emotional Kabir Singh Scene

A fan of Shahid Kapoor took to Twitter and shared screenshots from the film that has left the actor surprised. The screenshots shared by Kapoor's fan showed goosebumps on his arm.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 6:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor is Amazed as Fans Notice Goosebumps on His Hand in Emotional Kabir Singh Scene
Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in a still from Kabir Singh.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh continues to win the hearts of the people. On Tuesday, a fan of Shahid took to Twitter and shared screenshots from the film that has left the actor surprised. The screenshots shared by Kapoor's fan showed goosebumps on his arm.

"When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he’s going to be a father. Respect, Shahid,” the fan’s tweet read.

In the scene, Shahid Kapoor, who essayed the titular role, is seen hugging Kiara Advani during a pivotal moment.

Touched by the fan's eye for detail, Kapoor retweeted her post and wrote, “Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it.”

The fan who shared the screenshots replied to Kapoor's tweet saying, "Ahhh! Didn't expect a reply at all. I watch your films several times just to focus on different aspects of your acting."

Several fans also commented on Kapoor’s tweet, praising him for his commendable work in Kabir Singh.

"No wonder u are a great actor Shahid bhai," wrote one while other comment read, "It’s just another example that you live every character that you play."

Here's what others wrote:

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Kabir Singh, Shahid plays a heartbroken alcoholic and drug addict doctor. Kiara Advani essays the role of the girl he loves, who gets married to another man. The film was a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kabir Singh is this year’s biggest Bollywood hit so far with a box office collection of Rs 278 crore.

The film Kabir Singh also faced criticism for its hero-like portrayal of a flawed man. “The first responsibility that an actor has towards the audience is to give them an honest portrayal. I think that happens very rarely. Because of these kind of pressures, people are so careful that ‘if I do this people will like me, if I do this people won’t’. That’s manipulating the audience to like you. I don’t want to be that kind of an actor,” Shahid Kapoor told news agency PTI in an interview.

He further said, “My responsibility to the audience is to give them a good, honest performance and hopefully for them to understand why my character behaves the way he does, what his reasons are. It’s on them to decide themselves whether they agree or disagree with his behaviour. Cinema is meant to make you reflect on life.”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram