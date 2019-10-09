Shahid Kapoor is Amazed as Fans Notice Goosebumps on His Hand in Emotional Kabir Singh Scene

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh continues to win the hearts of the people. On Tuesday, a fan of Shahid took to Twitter and shared screenshots from the film that has left the actor surprised. The screenshots shared by Kapoor's fan showed goosebumps on his arm.

"When the actor brings the character to life and feels his emotions, the audience will be glued to the screen. @shahidkapoor actually had goosebumps when #KabirSingh got to know that he’s going to be a father. Respect, Shahid,” the fan’s tweet read.

In the scene, Shahid Kapoor, who essayed the titular role, is seen hugging Kiara Advani during a pivotal moment.

Touched by the fan's eye for detail, Kapoor retweeted her post and wrote, “Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it.”

Even I didn’t notice that. The director Sandeep told me after he saw the edit. Amazing that you caught it. https://t.co/7GXKPaO5wz — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 8, 2019

The fan who shared the screenshots replied to Kapoor's tweet saying, "Ahhh! Didn't expect a reply at all. I watch your films several times just to focus on different aspects of your acting."

Several fans also commented on Kapoor’s tweet, praising him for his commendable work in Kabir Singh.

"No wonder u are a great actor Shahid bhai," wrote one while other comment read, "It’s just another example that you live every character that you play."

Here's what others wrote:

Shahid Kapoor has really evolved as an actor and is better than his contemporaries. Good Luck with the future :-) — Jitendra Darne (@jitendradarne) October 8, 2019

When movie is a super hit we cant think of any other actor who would fit in that role.Same compliment goes to you. When think of #KabirSingh it feels no one other than you would have suited in the role. Brilliant performance. — Dipesh Gor (@iamdipeshgor) October 8, 2019

its just another example that you live every character that you play 😍👏👏👏👏 — Nimra ❤SK✨ (@shanatic_nimra1) October 8, 2019

It was an epic performance. No doubt anybody else can even come close to the way you did Kabir Singh — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) October 8, 2019

shahid you gave an outstanding performance! words fall short to describe how you breathed this character! so proud of you!! — α d n α n ✨ (@PerfectlyAdnan) October 8, 2019

In Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Kabir Singh, Shahid plays a heartbroken alcoholic and drug addict doctor. Kiara Advani essays the role of the girl he loves, who gets married to another man. The film was a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which was also directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Kabir Singh is this year’s biggest Bollywood hit so far with a box office collection of Rs 278 crore.

The film Kabir Singh also faced criticism for its hero-like portrayal of a flawed man. “The first responsibility that an actor has towards the audience is to give them an honest portrayal. I think that happens very rarely. Because of these kind of pressures, people are so careful that ‘if I do this people will like me, if I do this people won’t’. That’s manipulating the audience to like you. I don’t want to be that kind of an actor,” Shahid Kapoor told news agency PTI in an interview.

He further said, “My responsibility to the audience is to give them a good, honest performance and hopefully for them to understand why my character behaves the way he does, what his reasons are. It’s on them to decide themselves whether they agree or disagree with his behaviour. Cinema is meant to make you reflect on life.”

