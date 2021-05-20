Shahid Kapoor is Feeling Left Out After 'The Family Man 2' Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of the web series The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee dropped recently and fans are loving it. However, the trailer launch has made Shahid Kapoor feeling left out. The Kabir Singh actor who is set to make his digital debut with the director duo Raj and DK took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to express he was feeling left out after the director duo Raj and DK released the trailer and mentioned it will release on OTT on June 4.

I’m full FOMO LOMO lelo etc etc. https://t.co/VY67LBcUVP— Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) May 19, 2021

Kapoor’s tweet, however, had the Gangs of Wasseypur actor in splits as he re-shared his tweet with a couple of laughing emojis.

😂😂😂— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 19, 2021

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor had confirmed his collaboration with the director duo earlier this year. He had said in a statement, “I have been keen to collaborate with Raj and DK for a while. My favourite Indian show on Amazon Prime Video is The Family Man. I couldn’t think of anyone better for my digital debut than them. Amazon Prime Video is a fabulous service and it’s a privilege to work with them. I loved the story idea when I first heard it and since then it has been an exciting ride so far! Can’t wait to share this series with the audience."

Meanwhile, the first season of The Family Man that showed Srikant Tiwari balance between his personal life and secretive job, will now show him pitted against a more powerful adversary Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni. The series also has Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hindustani in pivotal roles.

