Shahid Kapoor is Missing Shooting for Jersey

Shahid Kapoor was last seen on the big screen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh. The Jab We Met actor had started prepping for his next announced project, Jersey. It is the official remake of the 2019 Telugu film with the same title starring Nani.

The filming of Shahid’s Jersey has been temporarily adjourned due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Today, Shahid dropped a throwback from the film’s sets on his Instagram account. He is wearing a face shield and holding a cricket bat in the image. As he shared the photo, he wrote, “Jersey sets. i miss you(sic).”

In Jersey, Shahid will play a middle-aged cricketer who revives his career after an interlude of ten years and wishes to represent the Indian team.

The Udta Punjab actor spoke about what made him give a nod to Jersey. “It took me some time to decide what to do next after Kabir Singh. But the minute I saw Jersey, I knew I wanted it to be my next. It is a wonderful, inspiring and personal human journey that I connected with deeply,” quoted IANS as saying.

The film would be special for Shahid as he gets to reunite with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur on-screen after four years. The father-son duo was last seen together in rom-com Shandaar. In Jersey, Pankaj Kapur will play the role of a mentor to Shahid’s character.

Jersey is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. The project is collectively produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill and Dil Raju.

