Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor is Sleepless, Anxious Ahead of Jersey Shoot, Hopes to Find Truth in New Journey

Shahid Kapoor alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur will begin shooting for Jersey on December 13.

News18.com

Updated:December 12, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shahid Kapoor is Sleepless, Anxious Ahead of Jersey Shoot, Hopes to Find Truth in New Journey
Shahid Kapoor will play a cricketer in 'Jersey'

After Shahid Kapoor's last performance in Kabir Singh, fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's next strike. He will soon begin shooting for Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor was recently revealed to be unwell while preparing for Jersey, as a result, the film's shoot had to be pushed back. The film is expected to begin shooting on December 13.

Ahead of the film's shoot, Kapoor took to Twitter to thank fans for their concerns and wishes for his health. In the tweet, he revealed that recently he had been sleepless and anxious due to pre-shoot nervousness. He also added that he is looking forward to the challenges and responsibilities of his new character.

Mrunal Thakur will also star in the film alongside Kapoor playing his leading lady. Another key member of the cast was revealed to be Pankaj Kapur who would be playing Shahid's coach in the film. Following his tweet, Thakur responded to it stating that she also felt nervous getting the chance to perform with two of her favourite actors.

Jersey will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who wrote and directed the original Telugu film as well. Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it. The Bollywood remake of Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram