Shahid Kapoor is Sleepless, Anxious Ahead of Jersey Shoot, Hopes to Find Truth in New Journey

After Shahid Kapoor's last performance in Kabir Singh, fans are eagerly waiting for the actor's next strike. He will soon begin shooting for Bollywood remake of the Telugu film Jersey.

Shahid Kapoor was recently revealed to be unwell while preparing for Jersey, as a result, the film's shoot had to be pushed back. The film is expected to begin shooting on December 13.

Ahead of the film's shoot, Kapoor took to Twitter to thank fans for their concerns and wishes for his health. In the tweet, he revealed that recently he had been sleepless and anxious due to pre-shoot nervousness. He also added that he is looking forward to the challenges and responsibilities of his new character.

Thank you all for all the concern and wishes. Last 2 weeks I was out of action but am well and raring to go now. #Jersey shoot starts tomorrow. As usual pre shoot nervousness. Sleepless and anxious. Every character is a new challenge. And the responsibility of finding truth. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 11, 2019

Mrunal Thakur will also star in the film alongside Kapoor playing his leading lady. Another key member of the cast was revealed to be Pankaj Kapur who would be playing Shahid's coach in the film. Following his tweet, Thakur responded to it stating that she also felt nervous getting the chance to perform with two of her favourite actors.

So glad you are doing good ! In fact I must say I am so nervous I get to perform with my favourites you and Pankaj Sir ! I better pull up my socks and don't fumble — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) December 11, 2019

Jersey will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri who wrote and directed the original Telugu film as well. Jersey follows the story of a man who makes an effort to enter the cricket playing field at an age when players consider leaving it. The Bollywood remake of Jersey is slated to release on August 28, 2020.

