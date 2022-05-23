Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu Try This New Pose for Camera in Europe; Check Hilarious Result

Shahid Kapoor is enjoying the time of his life with his group in Europe. The actor has been touring around Europe on a bike with his boy squad including brother Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu, and Suved Lohia. He has been giving us major travel goals through his social media account. Recently, Shahid posted a hilarious video from his trip in which he can be seen posing hilariously for the camera.

In the video shared by the Jersey actor, he can be seen pulling off a funky stunt in a narrow lane with Ishaan and Kunal. The trio can be seen floating horizontally between two opposite walls, using their hands and legs for support. While Kunal fails to do it, Shaheed and Ishaan nail it like a pro. The video takes a hilarious turn when a resident peeks from a window after hearing the noise made by the actor and his friends. The actor used a finger emoticon in the video to point out the window. He used the popular instrumental music ‘Oh No’ to go with the oops moment.

Ishaan reacted to Shahid’s post with an adorable tongue-out smiley emoticon. Actress Pranutan Bahl also commented on the video with the laughing smiley emoticons.

Kunal also shared a glimpse of the boy’s trip by posting a recent and a throwback picture with his squad. In the monochrome photo, Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal and Suved can be seen posing in style on the streets of Europe. Another picture posted by Kunal from 2019 featured a happy moment in which four are all smiles. Captioning the photo, Kunal wrote, “2022 and 2019. Boys in the hood, looking good.” Blogger Suved dropped a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Earlier, Shahid, who was missing his wife Mira Rajput in the middle of his biking trip, posted a story saying, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of why is mi amor not here, Mira Kapoor”.

On the work front, Shahid will soon be making his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's original series Farzi. The web series that also stars Vijay Sethupathi is helmed by Raj and DK.

