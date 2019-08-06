Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu Turn Bikers and Hit the Road In Switzerland

Shahid Kapoor is basking in the success of his still-running film Kabir Singh and recently the actor took time out for a vacation in Switzerland, where he was joined by his brother Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu. The images of the three donning biker apparel and looking dapper in their respective outfits has taken the internet by a storm.

Shahid, Ishaan and Kunal even took to their Instagram accounts and posted images and moments form their trip. Shahid shared an image of the crew and wrote on social media, "Happy vibes. Boys with their toys. #bikerboys @ishaankhatter @khemster2 @dr.jewelgamadia @suved."

In another instance, Ishaan posted several images of the bikers to his Insta stories. In one of the images, Ishaan stressed that the gang rode for almost six hours at a stretch. See pics and videos from the trio's Switzerland vacation here:

After the tremendous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid was even spotted hanging out with Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan. However, Shahid stressed that he needs to get his head around this new company.

He was quoted as saying, "I kind of feel like I don't belong here, I feel like a newcomer. I need to figure out this new room, and this new club that I've entered. Even though I've been here for 15-16 years, it's not my comfort zone, I need to get my head around it. I can't (afford to) feel like I know exactly what's going on, and exactly what I need to do next. So, I'm trying to keep it simple, and eventually I'll go with my instinct and my gut."

Read: I Need to Figure Out This New Club, Says Shahid Kapoor on Hanging Out With Deepika, Ranbir, Varun

