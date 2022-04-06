Shahid Kapoor Jokes Wife Mira Rajput Throws Him Out of the House, Says He Has No ‘Aukaat’

Shahid Kapoor is all set for the release of his next- Jersey. Adapted from the Nani starrer with the same name, the film will see him play a character who is not respected by his spouse, and goes back to cricket to earn respect from his son. Now, in a recent interview, the actor has joked that he has no ‘aukaat’ in front of his wife and his kids, and even added that he faces injustice when his daughter Misha is not around.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan in an interview, “Roz apne biwi aur baccho ke saamne aisa lagta hai ki meri aukat hi nahi hai. Lekin main ghar mein reh raha hu abhi bhi. 7 saal se nikla nahi mai ghar se, matlab nikla, (par) aa gaya wapas. (I feel it every day that I have no status in front of my wife and my children. Still I am living at the home. I haven’t left home for 7 years. I mean I leave, but I come back).”

When probed about whether he feels Mira will throw him out of the house, he said, “I don’t feel that, it actually happens. You have two daughters so they protect you. I only have one daughter, and she has started going to school now. Injustice is done with me when she is not there."

He also added that Mira Rajput is quite critical about his films and would even say that she doesn’t want to waste time talking about his bad films. Shahid added, “She’s very straight up, I like that. We don’t always agree and that’s the best part of a healthy relationship where you can agree to disagree."

Shahid Kapoor took everyone by surprise when he announced his marriage with Mira Rajput. It was an arranged marriage for the duo. They are now parents to a baby girl- Misha and a boy- Zain.

