Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Are Separated by Distance Not by Emotion in Kabir Singh Song Tera Ban Jaunga

The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is set to release on June 21. Courtesy of its intense looking trailer, which features Shahid in a never-seen-before avatar, Kabir Singh has fast become the most talked about film and is expected to recreate the success of original. The trailer of Kabir Singh was out and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

In the time old classics are being remade as per contemporary taste, Kabir Singh's original, soul-touching soundtrack have forced the fans of both Shahid and Kiara to follow the upcoming film closely. The song Bekhayali is already a hit since it was released.

The new track Tera Ban Jaunga is again a slow-paced, soul touching number and is following the the path of earlier songs Bekhayali, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Mere Sohneya. In the track, Kabir, played by Shahid and Preeti, portrayed by Kiara, are promising to stay together despite geographical separation. We come across a moment when after graduating from medical school, Kabir leaves for work. However, he and Preeti are firm in their love and travel far distances to meet each other.

In the song, Kabir is also seen protecting, supporting and giving a confidence boost to Preeti, who seems docile and under-confident, while in return he wins her affection and loyalty. The love anthem, Tera Ban Jaunga, is complimented by the soulful voices of Tulsi Kumar and Akhil Sachdeva, with its lyrics penned by Kumaar .

Watch Kabir Singh song Tera Ban Jaunga here:

