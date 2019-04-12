English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Finish Shooting for 'Kabir Singh', See Pics
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles, 'Kabir Singh' will release on June 21.
Image: Twitter
Actor Shahid Kapoor and the team of Kabir Singh has completed the upcoming film's shoot after days of filming in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Mumbai.
Actress Kiara Advani, who is playing the lead lady in the film and Shahid's love interest, took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the wrap-up party. In a video, the team is seen cutting a cake on a beach.
Also see the lead actors at the wrap-up party.
In an interview with PTI, Shahid said about the film, ""The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme."
The teaser of Kabir Singh led to a Twitter storm, with fans and film fraternity members praising Shahid for his intense and rugged look. On the character, Shahid on Thursday posted on Instagram: "As a star, one is so conditioned to showcasing oneself at one's best. But as an actor, one has to have the guts to show yourself at your worst. Kabir Singh in my blood. Hope you feel him too."
Kabir Singh is a remake of popular Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. The original film's director Sandeep Vanga is helming the Indian remake. The film is scheduled to release on June 21.
