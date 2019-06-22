Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani Share Thank You Note After Kabir Singh Opens Big at Box Office

Shahid Kapoor's star power, coupled with his stunning performance and impeccable chemistry with Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh raked in Rs 20 crore on its first day. The film opened to packed theatres on June 21 and has impressed the fans. It also marks the biggest opening of Shahid's career.

Pleased by the response of his fans, Shahid took to social media to thank the audience. He wrote, "Thank you for the overwhelming love."

He also shared a new sketch poster from the film.

Kiara Advani also shared the same picture and wrote, "Thankyouuuuuuuu sooooooooooo much for all the love." (sic)

As of now, the film has made its way to the list of top five box office openers of 2019, and stands at the fourth position, preceded by Bharat, Kalank and Kesari. Ranveer Singh's Valentine's Day release Gully Boy is ranked at the 5th position. Notably, Kabir Singh is the only film to have a traditional Friday release, whereas the other listed films hit theaters on extended festival weekends.

Read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore

The official Hindi remake of the 2017 super-hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has Shahid in the titular role of an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

The film has Shahid in two avatars—as a college rebel who falls head over heels in love with a fellow medical student and then as a surgeon failing miserably at coping with having lost her.

As the very angry, bitter and dangerously self-destructive protagonist, Kapoor is in terrific form in the film. Priyanka Sinha Jha of News18 gave 3.5/5 stars to Kabir Singh. "Shahid Kapoor’s transformation into Kabir, especially when he degenerates into a manic, unpredictable rage is impressive. In his turn as the obsessive crazy lover, Kapoor reminds us of what a fine actor he has turned out to be," she wrote in her review.

Follow @News18Movies for more