Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani to Feature in Honey Singh's Version of A R's Rahman Urvashi

Music maestro A R Rahman's chartbuster Urvashi, from Prabhudheva-Nagma-starrer 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan, has been recreated by Yo Yo Honey Singh.Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will feature in the video of the single, which is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar. "The original was an iconic chartbuster and we are rekindling the on-screen magic with Shahid and Kiara as per the tastes of today's young generation," Kumar said in a statement.Choreographer Sanjay Shetty, reveals, the team has changed the lyrics, but the hook line remains the same. "The song doesn't showcase a love story but a new-age relationship between Shahid and Kiara. The choreography is contemporary. Shahid is super excited and looks like a rockstar and Kiara is a fab dancer," he added.Kiara is excited about featuring in the new version of the superhit number but is nervous too. "I know the pressure one goes through when a classic song is recreated. There will be comparisons. This could be my ode to Prabhu sir. I am his huge fan, she said. "Shahid is a great dancer. I was nervous about matching up to his skills, but he was super fun to work with," she added.Shahid is gearing up for the release of his next film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, while Kiara will be seen in a special song in Karan Johar produced Kalank.