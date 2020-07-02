Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh Music Album Crosses 1 Billion Streams Online

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has crossed another benchmark. According to , the film's music album has now crossed 1 billion streams online.

Shahid who played the titular role in the film had shared a long emotional post about it, recently. He shared a carousel of images that included stills from the movie and behind the scene moments from the sets.

He wrote, “To all those who gave so much overwhelming love to such a complex, conflicted character. Thank you. #kabirsingh was never just a film to me.. it was an emotional arc that was raw.. bare.. unabashed .. honest .. fearless .. REAL!! In a time where people are quick to judge (others not themselves ) you understood him. You understood our interpretation of the angst of a broken heart. This one will always be special. Thank you all once again. And remember. Keep it real and make it count. Be kind. Be good. Spread positivity. And always believe”.

The 2019 romantic drama film was written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. The movie is a remake of 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Apart from the leading couple Adil Hussain, Arjan Bajwa, Soham Majumdar and many others were seen in the film.

Meanwhile, the Haider actor will soon be seen in a film titled Jersey.

