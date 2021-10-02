Shahid Kapoor Kisses Mira Rajput, Holds Her Hand in Montage of Their Unseen Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They often feature in each other’s social media and make fans excited with their sizzling chemistry. Mira, who usually shares fitness and beauty tips on Instagram, often surprises fans with a glimpse of her fairytale love life with Shahid. On Saturday, Mira shared a video montage of unseen pictures with her family, which quickly went viral. In one of the pictures, Shahid can be seen kissing Mira.

Mira shared a reel to the audio ‘In My Mind.’ She gave a glimpse of the things that go on inside her mind, including Shahid, her kids Misha and Zain, her parents, healthy vegetarian food and fitness. She captioned the video, “What goes on in my mind." Taking to the comment section, Shahid wrote, “I’m glad I feature."

Mira often posts adorable pictures and videos with Shahid. The couple had recently gone hiking, and Mira shared a glimpse of their trip. She captioned their picture, “The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

On Mira’s birthday, Shahid shared an adorable post for her that read, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Mira and Shahid tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

