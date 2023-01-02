Shahid Kapoor Leaves Fans Gasping For Breath With Steamy Hot Pool Pic; Netizens Go 'Ufff'

Shahid Kapoor had welcomed 2022 by teasing his fans with a jaw-dropping shirtless picture of himself from inside a pool. And it seems the Kabir Singh actor is nowhere ready to stop. Continuing with the trajectory of shirtless pictures and swimming pools, Shahid Kapoor who is vacationing with wife Mira Rajput in an undisclosed location dropped yet another breathtaking snap and yes it shows Shahid in all his glory.

Sharing a different picture of himself from the pool, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to flaunt his chiseled body, washed up beard and a picture-perfect jawline. In the snap, the Jersey actor is also rocking a blingy chain and blue-tinted sunglasses to give himself that extra edge. As for the caption, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Sharing my profile !"

Needless to say fans were left gasping for air while they swarmed the post with compliments. One of them wrote, “Good morning to you too hottie!" Another one commented, “Already in my heart!" Someone else asked, “Staying connected and sharing posts everyday with us all through the year. Is that your New Year’s resolution?(teasing emoji)". A fan also stated, “Ufff."

Earlier on Saturday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput also dropped a picture in which the couple was seen posing along the seaside. “Waiting for you 2023,” she wrote. In another picture that Mira shared, she was seen resting on a chair in a purple swimsuit. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. The couple then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they were blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Shahid appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 when he opened up about his 13 years of age gap with Mira and said, “It’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here