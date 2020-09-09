Shahid Kapoor Likely to Resume Shoot of Jersey From September End: Report

Shahid Kapoor will soon be resuming the shooting of his film Jersey. The shooting began last year in December, but it had to be discontinued later in view of the outbreak of COVID-19. According to a report published in Mid-Day, the actor along with the rest of the team will be going to Chandigarh, where major portions of the movie were shot, by September-end to complete it.

Jersey, a sports drama, is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. As per the report, Shahid is expected to begin training to hone his cricket skills as crucial sports scenes will be filmed next.

"Recently, I was asked whether I would be comfortable shooting [amid the current restrictions] and I gave my nod. The makers are working out the logistics," the report quoted seasoned actor Pankaj Kapur, who is also the part of the film, as saying.

The movie is an adaptation of a Telugu sports drama which shows the attempts of a retired cricketer to make a comeback to the game.

In January, there were reports that Shahid got injured on the sets of the movie. The actor was rehearsing before a shot when a ball hit him on the lower lip, injuring him. He was immediately rushed to a doctor who closed the wound with stitches.

Apart from Shahid and Pankaj Kapur, the movie features Mrunal Thakur. Jersey was expected to release on August 28, 2020, but it is not sure when it will come out because of the delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahid was last seen in Kabir Singh, written and directed by Sandeep Vanga. Remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, the movie starred Kiara Advani alongside Shahid. He received appreciation for his performance in the film.