Shahid Kapoor Looks Killer As He Takes His Bike for A Spin; Fan Asks 'May I Join You On Backseat?'

Shahid Kapoor’s latest Instagram picture is a dream for all bike lovers. Just a few hours back, the actor was caught touring around on his Ducati Scrambler and gave his fans a sneak peek from his outing. “Scramblin’ around,” Shahid wrote with a victory sign emoticon on his social media handle. Dressed in a biker ensemble- a t-shirt, denim and high ankle shoes, Shahid gave Kabir Singh vibes to his fans.

As soon as Shahid shared the glimpse on his social media handle fans rushed to the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Good one…Roaming around like a simple man is also necessary” while another one penned, “Perfect bike for you, BHAI.” A third fan dropped a flirty comment on Shahid’s post, writing, “May i join you on back seat ??? @shahidkapoor 😍❤️ Plsssss.”

Check his post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/MMfElB3vmgg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

>No doubt, Shahid is a true bike lover, and his biking trips with his friends and brother Ishaan Khatter prove that. Last year, he along with Ishaan, Kunal Kemmu and others zipped across Europe and did not miss a chance to treat his fans with the glimpses. He had aptly captioned the post, “Boys with the toys.” The Jersey actor has quite a collection of bikes in his garage and it is enough to turn petrolheads envy. From Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Yamaha MT-01 to BMW R1250GS Adventure, Shahid has an elaborate collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Work-wise, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey and received immense love from the audience for his performance. The film also featured Shahid Kapoor’s father and actor Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He recently graced Koffee With Karan season 7 along with co-star Kiara Advani and made some interesting revelations about his personal as well as professional life. Next, he will be seen in Raj and DK’s series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Ali Abbas Zafar’s action film which will premiere digitally.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here