Shahid Kapoor Makes Heads Turn on the Ramp in All-Black Outfit, Watch Video

When it comes to Bollywood heartthrobs, Shahid Kapoor is unquestionably at the top of our list. The Jersey actor has won many hearts with his enthralling acting abilities. But that's not all. Shahid also captivates fans with his dashing appearance. Leaving fans stunned once again, Shahid Kapoor recently walked the ramp at the Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour 2022 for Falguni and Shane Peacock. Once again, he set the stage on fire with his charm.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shahid Kapoor can be seen walking towards the centre of the stage and buttoning his blazer. He then blows a flying kiss and winks at the crowd. As he exits the stage, he flashes his big smile. The actor is seen sporting an all-black shirt and trousers. He paired it with a velvet blazer with glitter stripes that spreads out as rays. Shahid completed the look with a well-styled hairdo.

Fans couldn’t stop praising the actor for his suave look. One of the users wrote, “Such a handsome man”. Another user wrote, “Super stylish”. A third user wrote, “Too much hotness in this video”. Apart from this, fans also added hearts, fire, heart-struck and fire emojis.

Watch the video below:

Shahid Kapoor often treats his Instagram family with glamorous pictures. Recently, he shared a picture wherein he was seen giving some intense looks at the camera. He wore a pair of shades and an oxidised chain. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Gettin that vit D”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Jersey. He will next be seen in the film titled Bull. The Sangeeth Sivan directorial is said to be inspired by the real-life events of Brigadier Bulsara of the Indian Army. The movie also stars Umesh Kaushik in the lead role. The film is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release in September 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here