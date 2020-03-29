MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor Makes Pancakes for Wife Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor Makes Pancakes for Wife Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share pictures of pancakes that husband Shahid Kapoor made for her amidst the all-India 21 day coronavirus lockdown.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 29, 2020, 4:47 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor took over the kitchen to treat his wife Mira Rajput with some pancakes.

Mira on Saturday evening took to Instagram stories, where she wrote, "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes."

Mira Kapoor

She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid on the photo-sharing website.

Shahid and Mira Kapoor

Mira captioned: "Success. I'm glad I put my feet up so he can step into my shoes."

Shahid too seemed excited about Mira liking what he made.

He wrote: "She actually ate it."

Shahid Kapoor

On the acting front, Shahid will next be seen in Jersey, a remake of a Telugu film of the same name and tells the tale of a failed cricketer, who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story