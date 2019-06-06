Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor Met Doctors, Spent Hours at Hospitals to Prepare for Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor's role of Kabir Singh is shown as an accomplished surgeon, perhaps the best in his field, in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy.

IANS

June 6, 2019
Shahid Kapoor Met Doctors, Spent Hours at Hospitals to Prepare for Kabir Singh
Image: Shahid Kapoor/Instagram
Actor Shahid Kapoor met and interacted with doctors to prepare for his role in the forthcoming movie Kabir Singh. The actor said interacting with experts gave him a deeper understanding of the craft.

In the film, Shahid will be seen playing the role of a surgeon. As part of his preparation, Shahid spent hours at hospitals so that he could observe their procedures in order to get the nuances right.

"Kabir Singh is an accomplished surgeon - perhaps the best in his field. So the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. Interacting with experts gave me a deeper understanding of the craft," Shahid said.

The film narrates the love story of Kabir and Preeti, and how they overcome all the hurdles and find their 'happily ever after'.

Kabir Singh, a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation, is a remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy that starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. The remake is written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who had also directed Arjun Reddy.

The film has been adapted for the North Indian audiences, with Shahid's character being portrayed as a Punjabi boy born and raised in Mumbai, who goes to study medicine in Delhi. The film has Shahid playing an addict with serious anger issues. His character is also trying to forget the love of his life Preeti, played by Kiara Advani.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also helmed the original film, Kabir Singh will release on June 21. This will be Shahid's first film after 2018's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and his first film pairing with Kiara. They have starred in the remake of the song Urvashi Urvashi together. Kiara's most recent release was Telugu film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, opposite Ram Charan.

