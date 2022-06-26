Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput And Kids Create Memories While Vacationing in Switzerland; See Holiday Album

Shahid Kapoor is currently cherishing a blissful vacation with wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain in Switzerland. The duo have been dropping mesmerising glimpses from the picturesque location and their fans can’t get enough. On Saturday, the family visited a rail track and also enjoyed their time on a shore. Shahid also shared a selfie with Mira as well as a family picture from their time in Switzerland.

Mira took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures from a rail track. She is seen standing on a narrow gauge track built amid green mountains. She captioned the post as, “Zindagi ek rail ki patri hai (life is a rail track).” Brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter commented on her post, “Waah, kya sher chhed diya aapne. Kamaal hi kar diya (Wow, what a line, you have done an amazing job).”

Shahid too posted a reel that featured him standing on a moving flat escalator at the train station and captioned it, “Aeee Amitttt …” He showed a middle finger to the camera as he posed. The reel had Roop Suhana Lagta Hai song that added a goofy vibe to the reel.

The Jab We Met actor also treated his fans to a stunning sunkissed selfie, followed by a selfie with wife Mira. He also posted pictures of his family time with wife and kids along the shore of a river in Switzerland.

Well, this isn’t the first time, the duo shared glimpses from their family time amid the breathtaking view of Swiss valley. Earlier, Mira had shared pictures from her date with Shahid at an Italian restaurant in St Moritz. She captioned the post as, ““My favourite was the Pizza with Brie that I just couldn’t stop eating (crawled onto Shahid’s plate too). And I’m so glad the hotel wasn’t far because girl, these boots are not meant for walking,” along with pictures of her posing in high-heeled black boots.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will reportedly be making a big announcement about his project after he returns to Mumbai from his family trip.

The actor will now be seen in a Netflix web series directed by Raj and DK. It is said to be titled Farzi. He also has a film tentatively titled Bloody Daddy in the making.

