Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Celebrate Wedding Anniversary With Romantic Date Night, See Pics

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are married for four years now and the two are blessed with a son and a daughter. Last week the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and now the actor's wife shared glimpses of their date night.

On Sunday, Mira took to her Instagram stories to post pictures from the celebration. The photos had a romantic set up with red rosed and candles. "tb to the anniversary date night", she wrote over the pictures.

She also took to Instagram to wish husband Shahid Kapoor in the most adorable way on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Sharing a picture from their wedding in which Shahid—dressed as groom—is holding her face affectionately, she wrote, "You make my world and me go round ❤ #happy4."

Shahid too wished Mira in a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, "Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you."

Notably, Shahid got married to Delhi girl Mira, who is 14 years younger to him, on July 7, 2015. They are now parents to daughter Misha, who was born in 2016, and son Zain, who they welcomed into the world last year.

Meanwhile, Shahid got his career’s biggest opening yet with Kabir Singh raking in Rs 20.21 crore on day 1 and has earned over Rs 250 crore so far. Released on June 21, the film is the remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and stars Kiara Advani as Shahid’s love interest.

