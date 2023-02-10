Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined the legion of married couples in B-town, as they tied the knot in Jaisalmer on Tuesday. The pics and videos of the lovebirds twinning in red ensembles have taken over the internet. Since their wedding was an intimate event, only a selective group of celebs were invited to attend their special day. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput formed an essential part of the list. As more and more surreal pictures from Sid-Kiara’s wedding are making it’s way to the social media, Mira Kapoor added to that collection as well.

On Friday, Shahid Kapoor’s wife and influencer Mira Rajput shared some pictures on her Instagram timeline which featured her along with her hubby in exquisite avatars. In the snap where the husband-wife are posing together, one could see Shahid rocking a lovely blue kurta paired with black pants, black shoes and an opulent looking dupatta draped over his shoulders. On the other hand, Mira Rajput flaunted a gorgeous beige suit, short pants and an elegant dupatta. As for the caption, Mira declared that they were Ladkiwaale. It read, “लड़कीवाले (bride squad) Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations @kiaraaliaadvani & @sidmalhotra.”

Fans were impressed by the couple’s attire as they complimented them for not wearing the usual dresses apt for weddings. One of them wrote, “Finally some different look in a wedding apart from lehenga choli!" Another one commented, “OMG You look stunning! The best wedding look ever!" Someone else said, “Loved the outfits (heart eye emojis and red heart emojis)". A fan also said, “Ladkiwaale nahi Preeti waali(laughing and crying emoji)".

Earlier in the day, Karan Johar had also shared his various sartorial looks from Sid-Kiara’s wedding along with a caption filled with gratitude and love. He wrote, “It was such a warm and intimate shaadi…. And it was the most fun to dress for mere do yaars ki shaadi! Blessings to Sid and Kiara and so much love to the maverick magician and marvellous @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotraworld for not only outdoing himself for the bride and groom but also giving me the most gorgeous ensembles to celebrate the loving couple!!!! Manish you’re the best! Love you!!!”

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made everyone’s day when they dropped the dreamy wedding teaser. It features them garlanding each other and sharing a romantic kiss. The beautiful video has already become everyone’s favourite as it is doing the rounds across social media platforms.

