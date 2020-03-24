Coronavirus: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Go Virtual with Their Gym Sessions

One of the most sought after Bollywood couple-- Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to disappoint fans with their style and charisma. The duo who are often spotted working out together, has now taken the fitness game to another level.

The lovebirds opted for a virtual workout session with their trainer. Sharing a snapshot from the time on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Best workouts with @yudijaisingh @antigraviry_club @shahidkapoor #AGatHome (sic)." In the picture, we can see Mira and Shahid all geared up for a fun-filled session as the personal trainer guides them from the other side of the phone.

Shahid will be next seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s directorial Jersey. The film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. The upcoming sports drama is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur are also part of the project.

The shooting of the film was halted in order to curb the sharp spread of coronavirus.

Shahid had confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, "At a time like this, it is our social responsibility to do everything in our capacity to curb the spread of this virus. Team #Jersey is suspending shoot so as to enable all unit members to be with their families and in the safety of their homes. Be responsible. Stay safe," Shahid, who was shooting for the film in Chandigarh”.

