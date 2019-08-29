Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput May Move into Their Rs 56-Crore Duplex Apartment Soon, See Pics

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will reportedly be shifting to their new house soon, all thanks to their expanding family. Shahid, who currently stays in Juhu, had been dropping hints of shifting to a ‘dream house’, since last year.

In an interview, he had revealed about buying a bigger house for his family of four. If reports are to be believed, the work is on the final stage and the couple is expected to shift by year-end.

In an interview last year, Shahid had mentioned how his two kids, Misha and Zain, were growing and the family needed bigger space for them to grow. He was quoted as saying, “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two before we do the interiors and move in there. However, it’s an investment that I needed to make. I have a much smaller home in Juhu and with two children (the second one arriving in September), the requirement of the family has changed.”

Speculations are rife that the interiors of the house have been handled by none other than Gauri Khan. Posts by Gauri and Mira hint at the same.

According to India TV.com, his new house is an over 8000 square-feet duplex apartment and is expected to be ready for possession by the year-end. Another source said, “Shahid was looking for an unrestricted view of the city and the 500 square feet balcony in the new house faces the Bandra Worli sea link, offering a great view of the city’s skyline.”

This new house is said to be worth Rs 56 crore and is located in Three Sixty West. The house will have all the luxury and amenities, such as a gym, spa, swimming pool, and a grand living area.

Worli is home to various big celebs like Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, and even Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.