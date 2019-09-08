Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Open Up on Marriage, Kids and Movies, Details Inside

It was just four years ago that Shahid Kapoor shocked the country by marrying Mira Rajput, a girl from Delhi, which had been arranged by the couple's parents. While most stars in B-Town found companions via co-stars, Shahid broke the mould by marrying an 'outsider.' Now, four years and two kids later, Shahid and Mira, who make an extraordinarily good-looking couple, are strong as ever.

The couple recently sat down with Vogue, for their cover issue, where they spoke about their love story, marriage, kids, movies and everything in between. Mira opened up about how she was never a fan of Shahid when they first met. “I’ve never been into movies, which I think was a good thing because following that first chat, when we actually got to know each other, it was for who we are…not for who others think we are,” she said, “He was just off Kaminay and very scruffy!”

Shahid Kapoor also revealed that when they first met, they spoke for seven hours. “The only thought going through my mind was, ‘Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around...Are we even going to last 15 minutes?’” he said.

View this post on Instagram En Vogue A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Jul 26, 2019 at 9:08pm PDT

Shahid and Mira's journey ever since then have been the centre of media attention. The couple also revealed how Shahid looks up to Mira's reviews and advice during any film. Shahid recalled Mira's reaction during Udta Punjab, “We sat together on a sofa and somewhere around the interval she had moved five feet away to the other edge. She looked at me and said, ‘You’re not this guy, right? Is this guy anywhere inside you? Tell me now while I can still walk away!’” She also told Shahid during Shandaar, “The earlier you move on, the better.”

The duo also talked about their kids, Zain and Misha, and what is it like o be in a partnership while raising kids. “Our kids are the first two projects we actually did together. One year into an arranged marriage, when you haven’t spent enough time together [earlier], you really evolve around each other,” he explained.

The couple also talked about their grand wedding. Shahid said, “The Anand Karaj ceremony was my favourite moment from the wedding. It was just a room full of our people, celebrating us, perfect strangers who were going to take this insane journey together…” He added, “Even though it’s just been four years, a large part of who I am has been formed since the day we got married.” Mira, on the other hand, remembered the more chaotic stuff, “My wedding outfit arrived five days before the wedding!”, She also revealed how the last-minute changes, be it in outfits or location, were hectic, but everything was normal once they sat together to read their vows.

Mira Kapoor recently celebrated her 25th birthday privately with her family and friends.

