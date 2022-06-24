Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Spend Quality Family Time in Switzerland, See Mesmerizing Pictures

Jersey star Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor are having the time of their life along with their kids Zain and Misha in Switzerland. The family recently flew off to Europe for a vacation. Mira has been actively sharing photos from her vacation on social media. Her Instagram stories are a clear depiction of the fun the four of them are having in Switzerland. She recently shared an adorable picture featuring herself, Shahid and their two kids where they can be seen standing by the seashore.

The photograph was taken from behind. Zain can be spotted wearing a grey T-shirt and black shorts. He is standing next to Shahid Kapoor, who is dressed in an all-white outfit and can be seen holding hands.

Next to Shahid, Mira can be seen clutching Shahid’s arm. She can be seen wearing a pink sweatshirt that she has paired with white bottoms. Meanwhile, Misha is on the other side of her mother. She is holding Mira’s hand and is dressed in a white hoodie and baby pink trousers.



Mira has flooded her Instagram stories with multiple photos and a video from the trip.

The video is of their ride, the Bernina Express. Mira showed a red train in her video.

After that, she shared a couple of selfies from their train ride. She captioned one of her selfies, “Ja Jee le Apni Zindagi” (referring to one of the most popular Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogues) and the other one read, “SPF Level-NEXT.”

She also shared a picture that featured her daughter but she covered Misha’s face with a flower emoji.

Mira constantly updated her fans and followers by sharing glimpses of her trip on social media.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey, will reportedly be making a big announcement about his project after he returns to Mumbai from his family trip.

