Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's Daughter Misha Turns 3, See Pics

Misha Kapoor, daughter of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turns 3 on Monday, August 26. Named after the initials of her parents' name, Misha was born in 2016 a year after Shahid and Mira tied the knot.

Shahid, who was last seen in Kabir Singh, never fails to take out time for his daughter, no matter how busy schedule he has. If one checks out Shahid's Instagram feed, it is flooded with the beautiful and ‘aww’dorable images of Misha.

Every time, Mira or Shahid post a picture of their daughter on social media, it gets viral on social media and fan's can't stop gushing over the toddler.

As Misha turns 3, take a look at some her adorable pictures.

The time Misha posed on a bike

Misha sat on a bike with daddy Shahid Kapoor and the two looked adorable posing for the camera. The actor took to his Instagram and posted the image with the caption, "Cause she knows she can do it all better."

Daddy’s little princess

Misha looked cute in a peach lehenga with golden motifs running through it. Shahid posted the picture and captioned it as, "Moments we live for."

A Bliss in Shahid's life

In July 2018, Shahid Kapoor posted a picture of Misha and himself where Misha is seen wearing a floral frock with a cute smile. The picture had just one word caption that read "Bliss".

Explaining it to dad

In this picture, Misha in a yellow dress seems to explain something to daddy and Shahid is seen smiling at her. The adorable picture was captioned, "When you know. Nothing else matter."

The sun-kissed photo

Shahid and Misha posed for a selfie on a bright Sunday with the sunlight falling on their faces.

The picture perfect family

In one of the pictures posted by Shahid, the actor is seen along with his wife Mira and daughter Misha smiling for the camera. The picture seemed to be clicked during their vacation.

Love for cakes

Misha's love for cakes is quite prominent. In one of the pictures, Shahid and Mira can be seen celebrating their daughter Misha's birthday with loads of cake around them.

Playing with dad

Despite a hectic schedule, Shahid takes out time to play with his daughter and this picture is a proof.

Missy

Seems Shahid lovingly addresses his daughter Misha as "missy". "Pool time with missy. #besttimes," wrote the actor.

