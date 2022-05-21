Shahid Kapoor Misses 'Mi Amor' Mira Rajput On His Biking Trip with Ishaan Khatter, Kunal Kemmu

Shahid Kapoor is currently in the middle of his annual biking trip with his boy gang, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Khemmu and a few other friends. The gang have decided to take on the serene country roads of Europe and have frequently posted glimpses of their trip through video clips and photos on their social media platforms.

As the group rides off to exotic locations across the country and posts aesthetic photos and glimpses into their journey, they cannot help but miss their family back at home. On Friday, Shahid Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and posted a story revealing that he missed his wife, Mira Rajput.

In a selfie where Kapoor looked absolutely breathtaking in a casual white shirt and black shades, the Jersey actor tagged Mira Rajput to let her know that he was missing her too much on his Europe trip. He even penned the cutest note for her. In the caption of the story, he wrote, “When in the middle of a biking trip all you can think of is why is mi amore not here… @mira.kapoor”, also featured Mohit Chauhan’s “Tum Se Hi”, playing in the background.

Rajput, fresh off a girl’s trip in Dubai, took to her Instagram account on the same day to re-post her husband’s adorable story. She responded to her beau by putting a sticker on the story which featured an animated character looking at its watch, indicating that she cannot wait for him to get back home as well.

Mira Rajput, 27, and Shahid Kapoor, 41, have been married since July 2015 and share two precious children, Zain and Misha who are 3 and 5 respectively.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor recently appeared in the sports drama, Jersey with Mrunal Thakur and his father, Pankaj Kapur. Jersey is the official remake of the original 2019 Telugu release, Jersey which starred South actor Nani in the lead. The film did not do well at the box office despite good reviews. Kapoor has Raj and DK’s web series, Farzi. Besides this, he will also be appearing next to industry giants like Vijay Sethupathi, Regina Cassandra, and Raashii Khanna.

