Shahid Kapoor on Comparisons Between Jersey and Ranveer Singh's '83: Both Films have Distinct Identity

Shahid Kapoor says he is looking forward to watching sports drama '83 and he believes both the Ranveer Singh-starrer and his next, Jersey, also based on cricket, will have distinct identities.
Actor Shahid Kapoor says he is looking forward to watching sports drama "'83" and he believes both the Ranveer Singh-starrer and his next, "Jersey", also based on cricket, will have distinct identities. Shahid is set to play a cricketer in "Jersey", the Hindi remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film will hit the theatres on August 28, 2020.
While "'83" will chronicle India's win under Kapil Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983.
Starring Ranveer as Dev, the movie is slated to be released on April 10, 2020.
"''83' is a wonderful subject and I wish them all the best. It's about India triumphing at the '83 World Cup and I think everybody wants to watch it. "'Jersey' is a personal film. It's a human journey and it touched me deeply. It's a very emotional film. I am guessing both films must have there own individual identity. I am definitely looking forward to seeing '83'," Shahid told reporters.
The 38-year-old actor was speaking at the Global Spa Fit N Fab Awards on Wednesday.
He said he is leaving no stone unturned to get his "Jersey" character right.
"I used to think I am a good cricketer because I used to open at school. I forgot the fact that there has been a long gap where I have not played cricket. It's fun to play cricket just like that, but when you are playing (the role of) a cricketer you need to get the technique right and dedicate a lot of time to it. I am trying to give as much time I can," he said.
The Hindi version of "Jersey" will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the 2019 original film, starring Nani in the lead.
Shahid said today one can't get away with playing a part without authenticity.
"I think we are in a time where authenticity is important. I don't think that as an actor you can get away without being convincing about playing a sportsperson. I am trying to get as close as I can. I am padded up, I am practising every day with season ball, with all the gears."
