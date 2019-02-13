Shahid Kapoor on Kabir Singh: It's Very Stressful Remaking a Film That Has Been Loved So Much

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, says it is highly stressful to remake a film that’s so loved by the audience."I am having a great time. I think Kabir Singh is very special and Arjun Reddy was amazing. As such it's very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much," Shahid told the media at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019 on Tuesday in Mumbai.Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy was released in 2017. Calling it "an iconic film," Shahid said 70% of the shoot has already been completed. "I am playing a challenging role. It releases on June 21. We all are super excited," he said.On his Valentine's Day plans, he said, "Meera (his wife) and I are very spontaneous. We do things we feel correct doing in last minute."Now, obviously we have kids and we have to make sure that they are the priority, so I don't know as of now. There are no plans. We will see what we want to do on the day."Kiara Advani plays the female lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. It is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.