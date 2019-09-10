Shahid Kapoor Talks About Meeting Mira for First Time, Aishwarya Rai's Baby Shower Pics Resurface

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for four years now. Talking about their first meeting in an interview with Vogue, Shahid said, "The only thought going through my mind was, 'Here we are, sitting in this room on these two big sofas with nobody else around. Are we even going to last 15 minutes?" The actor had nothing to worry about, since they ended up talking for over seven hours in the first meeting.

Read: Shahid Kapoor on First Time Meeting Mira: I Thought Are We Even Going to Last 15 Minutes?

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. A few pictures from Aishwarya's baby shower recently resurfaced on the internet and the couple looks ethereal at the grand event. In the series of pictures, Aishwarya can be seen dressed as a royal queen, sitting on the throne as hubby Abhishek stands beside side.

Read: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan are Made for Each Other in These Throwback Pics from her Baby Shower

At a recent event, Kangana Ranaut spoke in detail about Akshay Kumar being the poster boy of women-centric films in India and how she feels about the fact. Talking about the recent criticism that the actor had to face for being the biggest face on Mission Mangal's poster despite it being a film about women achievers, Kangana credited Akshay with bringing women-centric films to the forefront.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Credits Akshay Kumar for Doing Women-centric Films, Says 'Big Stars Lending Their Star Power to Projects is Ok'

On Monday, Ranveer Singh posted a series of pictures of himself in a bright yellow hoodie, wearing big headphones. His wife and actress Deepika Padukone at once took notice of his posts and rushed to the comment section to tease her actor husband. "Feel like this is how you'll tune out when I nag you!" she wrote.

Read: Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags

Achint Kaur is onto her second digital venture with Jamai 2.0 which is streaming now on ZEE5. It is a digital spin-off of the daily soap Jamai Raja, starring Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey. Achint is back to reprise her role of Durga Devi, Nia's onscreen mother.

Read: The Web Space Will Bring Back the Era of Swabhimaan and Saaya, Says Achint Kaur

Kim Kardashian has tested positive for autoimmune condition lupus as well as rheumatoid arthritis. The reality star, who also suffers from another autoimmune condition psoriasis, had been complaining of aching and swollen joints and fatigue, received the distressing medical news as seen in the season 17 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Read: Kim Kardashian Tests Positive for Autoimmune Condition Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.