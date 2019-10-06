Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor on Mira's Rajput's Possible Bollywood Debut: That's Completely Her Decision

Mira Rajput, who is often seen accompanying hubby Shahid in various events and chat shows, has always drawn attention for her dressing style and good looks.

News18.com

Updated:October 6, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor on Mira's Rajput's Possible Bollywood Debut: That's Completely Her Decision
Image of Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, courtesy of Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most hottest couples in tinsel town and while girls get swayed by Shahid’s looks, wife Mira too makes some bold statements with her fashion choices. Having appeared on chat shows and done a few ads, where people loved her, Shahid was asked if Mira’s Bollywood debut is on the cards too.

View this post on Instagram

Love 💖

A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on

Shahid played the quintessential husband and answered that the choice is on Mira to take, however it looks a bit dicey since she is busy with her mommy duties. In an interview with Hindustan times, the actor said, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself.”

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy birthday to #love ❤️ A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on

Shahid and Mira are parents to two adorable babies, daughter Misha (3) and son Zain (1). The actor appreciated the dedication of Mira as a mother and how completely consumed she is with it.

However, the possibility wasn’t completely discarded as he added, “But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year 2019 💕

A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on

Mira Rajput was born in a Punjabi family of Chhatarpur, Delhi. She is second among the three sisters in her home. Mira came into the limelight when she got married to Shahid Kapoor in 2015. Both of their families are members of ‘Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ and were introduced by their Guruji to each other.

It’s during various movie promotions, weddings chat shows, and TV commercials that Mira is spotted with Shahid, but often leaves a mark of her own.

Follow @News18Movies for more

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram