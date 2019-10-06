Shahid Kapoor on Mira's Rajput's Possible Bollywood Debut: That's Completely Her Decision

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are undoubtedly one of the most hottest couples in tinsel town and while girls get swayed by Shahid’s looks, wife Mira too makes some bold statements with her fashion choices. Having appeared on chat shows and done a few ads, where people loved her, Shahid was asked if Mira’s Bollywood debut is on the cards too.

View this post on Instagram Love 💖 A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on Sep 12, 2019 at 12:52am PDT

Shahid played the quintessential husband and answered that the choice is on Mira to take, however it looks a bit dicey since she is busy with her mommy duties. In an interview with Hindustan times, the actor said, “Wherever, whatever, however – that’s completely her decision. We got married and within first year, we had our first baby and then two years later, we had another one. So, right now, it’s difficult for her to give her time completely to anything else rather to herself.”

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday to #love ❤️ A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on Feb 25, 2019 at 6:49am PST

Shahid and Mira are parents to two adorable babies, daughter Misha (3) and son Zain (1). The actor appreciated the dedication of Mira as a mother and how completely consumed she is with it.

However, the possibility wasn’t completely discarded as he added, “But she is just 25. In another year or so, she would have taken care of an extremely important, big part [giving all the attention to the babies]. She has all her life to figure out so many things for herself. Then she can do what she wants to.”

View this post on Instagram Happy New Year 2019 💕 A post shared by Mira Kapoor (@mira_rajput) on Jan 1, 2019 at 9:19am PST

Mira Rajput was born in a Punjabi family of Chhatarpur, Delhi. She is second among the three sisters in her home. Mira came into the limelight when she got married to Shahid Kapoor in 2015. Both of their families are members of ‘Radha Soami Satsang Beas’ and were introduced by their Guruji to each other.

It’s during various movie promotions, weddings chat shows, and TV commercials that Mira is spotted with Shahid, but often leaves a mark of her own.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.